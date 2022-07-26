12.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan MP says NHS staff are being let down

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan says doctors and nurses are being let down after a new cross-party report warned the NHS is facing the worst staffing crisis in history.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan
North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

Helen Morgan MP said: “This report will be no surprise to anyone involved in the NHS in Shropshire and further highlights the need for the Government to get a grip on our healthcare crisis.

“Understaffing is not fair on anyone: it is dangerous for patients and dangerous for staff.

- Advertisement -

“Recruitment and retention are a major challenge for the NHS in general but the problem is particularly acute in rural areas like North Shropshire where it can be very hard to attract staff.  Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals are constantly trying to fill roles and have a vacancy rate of around 10 per cent.

“This is one of the reasons we are seeing such big queues for A&E and such long waiting lists for hospital appointments.

“The same doctors, nurses and carers the Government were clapping for during lockdown are being let down.

“The Government needs to hurry up and start planning for the long term while helping hospital trusts deal with the crisis they are already in. A long-term workforce strategy needs to be written into law to help health and social care providers plan properly for the future.” 

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP