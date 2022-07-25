Murder inquiry launched after man found dead in Shrewsbury

Police have begun a murder investigation after a man was found dead in Shrewsbury.

At around 7.30pm on Sunday police received a report concerned for the safety of a man at a property on Sutton Way.

Officers attended and found a 69-year-old man from Shrewsbury had died.

Following enquiries, a 46-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested in Gosport on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody and officers are not looking to identify any other suspects at this stage.

West Mercia Police say that officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who may have any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 552 of 24 July.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.