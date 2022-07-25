Ludlow MP launches survey on next Prime Minister

Conservative MP for Ludlow, Philip Dunne, has launched an online survey to gather constituents’ views on who should be the next Prime Minister.

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne

Over 500 constituents have already responded to his survey, within hours of its launch on Saturday morning.

The Conservative leadership contest, triggered by Boris Johnson’s resignation earlier this month, is now well underway. Conservative MPs have voted in successive rounds to whittle the candidates down to a final two.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the final two candidates, now present the choice to Conservative Party members who will vote in a final ballot which closes on 2nd September.

Dunne said, “I want to hear what South Shropshire residents think of the final two candidates. Either former Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will become the next Prime Minister when the result is declared on 5th September.

“I have not yet declared which candidate I will be supporting. This decision will effect the lives of every one of us as the new Prime Minister takes on the major challenges we face, not least the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

“Rishi and Liz are putting forward their distinctive views on how best to tackle key issues such as public spending, taxation, our relationship with the European Union and defence, so it is crucial that the candidate with the vision to succeed wins the contest.

I strongly believe we need to be led by a Prime Minister who can restore integrity to politics, and bring experience and competence to Government. But he or she also needs a compelling vision to chart the country through the choppy economic waters ahead. I want to understand the views of my constituents before declaring support for either candidate. Please fill out the short confidential survey on my website to let me know your views: www.tellphilip.com”.