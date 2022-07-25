Arrests made following violent disorder in Telford

Four people were assaulted and suffered minor injuries following a fight in Telford at the weekend.

The incident happened on Birchwood Close in Arleston at around 2.25pm on Saturday.

A further incident at the same location took place at around 8pm, during the second incident a vehicle and a house were damaged.

- Advertisement -

Following enquiries, three men from Telford, two aged 21 and an 18-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and later released on bail.

Police have maintained an increased presence in the area in recent days but say they are satisfied there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or captured any footage is asked to call 101 or contact them via the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 411 of 23 July.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.