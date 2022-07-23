The Queen’s Baton Relay visits Bridgnorth today

The Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in Bridgnorth today after travelling the full 16-mile length of the Severn Valley Railway from Kidderminster.

‘Elizabeth II’ in the SVR’s loco yard at Bridgnorth. Photo: Jack Boskett

The railway’s famous purple steam locomotive, No. 70 ‘Elizabeth II’ will haul a special service bringing the baton to the town at 11.17am.

From the Severn Valley Railway, the Baton will be transported around the town by a team of 17 specially-selected Batonbearers from across the region.

- Advertisement -

Once it crosses the River Severn the Baton will follow Mill Street, onto the A442 to arrive at 11.45am in Severn Park where Shropshire Council, Bridgnorth Town Council, Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and Sporting Bridgnorth are supporting a celebration of sports and wellbeing from 10am to 3pm.

There, visitors will be able to watch The Queen’s Baton Relay as it makes a loop of the park in support of sports clubs and wellbeing organisations offering taster sessions of their activities.

At midday The Queen’s Baton Relay will also experience the historic Bridgnorth Cliff Railway as part of its journey through the town, travelling up and down and pausing for a photo call. The Relay team will then leave the town.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, is urging people to get involved. She said:

“There is such a varied programme of free activity planned that there is sure to be something to appeal to everyone.

“I am looking forward to welcoming the Queen’s Baton Relay to Shropshire and I am delighted that we get to showcase so much that makes it such a wonderful place to live and work.”

Bridgnorth Town Mayor, Karen Sawbridge, BEM added:

“I am thrilled as I know the rest of the councillors and indeed the residents of Bridgnorth are, that the Queen’s Baton Relay is visiting us here in Bridgnorth.

“It’s made even more special by the fact the Baton arrives from Kidderminster on our wonderful heritage Severn Valley Railway and it will also make a trip on the Cliff Railway; arguably, two of our most important tourist attractions.

“It is such a huge honour for us all in Bridgnorth to have the privilege of hosting the Queen’s Baton Relay and given the extensive sporting prowess of many different sports within our town, the community sports event planned on the Severn Park is sure to be impressive. This event really does give us the opportunity to celebrate the Commonwealth Games which will start in Birmingham just a few days later.

“I really hope that the people of Bridgnorth will line the streets to cheer on the Baton Bearers and then join us at the Severn Park to celebrate.”

MP for South Shropshire, Philip Dunne has welcomed the Baton Relay, commenting:

“I know that residents in Bridgnorth and across Shropshire will be looking forward to seeing the Queen’s Baton Relay in Bridgnorth on Saturday as part of its tour of the West Midlands.

“Birmingham 2022 is a Games for everyone, bringing people together from across the region as we provide a warm welcome to millions of visitors over the next few weeks.”

Road Closures

People should be aware New Road will be closed from 10am, while Underhill Street, Bridge Street, Mill Street and a section of the A442 from Bandon Island to Severn Park will be closed from 10.20am. Roads will be reopened once the Baton convoy has reached Severn Park at approximately 11.40am.

Parking has also been suspended on Underhill Street. Resident permit holders from the Underhill Street scheme may park if required in Severn Street car park using their resident parking permit, or Riverside Car Park.

If no space at the above and space is available, you may park on Riverside or Southwell Riverside, but please only use this if no space on the above car parks.

There will be some alterations to bus services during the event. Services affected by today’s event include 8, 9, 101, 113, 297 and 436.