Plans submitted to transform historic Shropshire farmhouse into wedding venue

An historic Shropshire farm is to be transformed into a wedding venue under plans put forward by Bradford Estates.

How the proposed wedding venue at Meashill Farm would look. Image: Bradford Estates

The proposed restoration and reuse of Meashill Farm, off Offoxey Road between Bishops Wood and Tong, part of which is currently in disrepair due to a lack of obvious contemporary use, would see up to 15 full-time jobs and more than 10 casual roles generated.

Under the plans, Meashill Farm will be transformed into a stylish restored venue laid out to optimise the experience for wedding couples and guests. With an architectural design by a leading specialist in rural regeneration, the plans are in keeping with Meashill Farm’s rural setting while drawing upon its history.

In operation since the 18th Century, Meashill Farm was used as a traditional mixed working farm and then a livery yard over the past 30 years, although usage has declined leaving many parts in disrepair. Among the buildings on the site is the Grade II listed Meashill Farmhouse.

The main features of the proposal will see an investment of around £3m into the transformation, including the restoration of the existing Grade II listed farmhouse and agricultural buildings into a wedding venue with a dining room, bar, kitchen, ceremony space, guest accommodation and associated facilities.

The application will add more open green space to the site, equivalent to the total size of a football field, along with a mile of new hedgerow and a restored orchard. Modern agricultural buildings will also be removed and the enhancement of landscaping to the existing courtyard and new amenity space for wedding guests.

Eliza Newport, of Bradford Estates, said the application would transform the site into “an exceptional wedding and events venue”.

Eliza said: “The ambition is to sensitively restore and repurpose the farmstead, to enhance the natural landscape and establish a benchmark for circular economy by giving the disused heritage buildings their next life. We have worked closely with a team of experts in their fields as well as key stakeholders and the local community to fully meet the site location demands.

“The majority of feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive of our plans and design direction. At the heart of our 100-year plan for the Bradford Estates, the design response supports its principles of biodiversity enhancement, landscape renewal, health and wellbeing and clean growth. The proposed development will restore the historic farm layout and contribute to the character of the surrounding area and its scenic beauty.”

The designs for Meashill Farm have been delivered by Mcmullan Studio, an architecture practice with expertise in rural regeneration and designs sympathetic to rural context.

An full planning application has been submitted by Bradford Estates to Shropshire Council.