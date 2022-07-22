19.4 C
New tool to help identify antisocial behaviour offenders

A new tool in the battle against anti-social behaviour and violence will see those who threaten or attack others, sprayed with a forensic spray by security staff from a distance.

SmartTag is a simple, effective and reliable method of taming aggressive behaviour and bringing offenders to justice
The spray called SmartTag was trial-launched in Hereford in October 2021 to great success and is used in the same way as an aerosol. The responding door security officer pulls the safety pin, aims and sprays the individual with a unique forensic liquid which links them to the scene long after the incident has taken place.

Sergeant Nick Hall of West Mercia Police, said: “This new development and roll out across establishments in Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire forms part of our ongoing relationship with SmartWater Group and highlights an exciting step in our continued efforts to challenge anti-social behaviour, keep people safe and protect them and staff from harm.”

“This new technology and its deployment will help us to address some of the elements relating to anti-social behaviour which are seen especially in our night time economy and send a positive message to our communities that we are doing all we can to address their concerns. This is particularly pertinent during Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week as we seek to highlight the work we do all year round with our communities and partners to combat ASB.”

“We will hand over the new equipment to those people responsible for keeping your pubs, bars and clubs safe places to relax and have fun and who often face a barrage of abuse and violence. By safely tagging individuals, officers patrolling the community can easily identify them and progress any required enforcement.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “The previous trial of the SmartTag spray was a great success and was well received throughout Herefordshire. I am pleased to see this new initiative roll out across the whole of West Mercia to help deter anti-social behaviour.”

Gary Higgins, Director of Operations from The SmartWater Group said: “The power of the SmartWater brand makes SmartTag a simple, effective and reliable method of taming aggressive behaviour and bringing offenders to justice where necessary. The unique forensic code contained within each canister will link offenders to the scene of their crime.

“SmartWater maintains a 100% conviction rate in contested court cases. We are delighted to be supporting West Mercia Police with this initiative following the success of the launch in Herefordshire.”

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

