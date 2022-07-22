Crime increases across West Mercia Police force area

Recorded crime in the West Mercia Police force area has increased by 20 per cent in the 12 months up to March 2022 compared with the previous year.

West Mercia Police says the figures have not come as a surprise as they have returned to a more normal level following the reduction in recorded crime during the lockdown period.

The figures show that recorded business robberies have gone up from 28 to 52 which is believed to be due to more business premises being open.

- Advertisement -

Public order is up by 57% (from 5113 to 8038) because there are more people out and about visiting outdoor events and because the force continues to enhance its recording practices.

Incidents of violence with injury is up by 25% (8926 to 11154) whilst violence without injury is up 20% (22542 to 2714).

There has been a marked reduction in drugs offences (down 21%, 2725 to 2158) and anti-social behaviour (down 37%, 56055 to 35408).

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “These figures reflect a return to pre-covid levels and are reflective of the situation across the UK

“As people have returned to a more normal way of life and public areas reopened so has the likelihood a crime could take place, in particular outside the home.

“Throughout the past year we have continued to focus on tackling county lines and as a result have executed a large number of successful warrants as part of our efforts to tackle serious and organised crime. This work will continue.

“Local policing teams have also been working especially hard to target offences such as violent crime, theft, burglary, fraud and malicious communications.

“We continue to work hard to bring crime down below pre-Covid levels as we go forward.

“West Mercia Police is committed to preventing and detecting crime and protecting communities from harm.”