19.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 22, 2022
- Advertisement -

Consultation to boost local cancer services launched

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Cancer patients, their families, health professionals, and anyone keen to get involved, are being invited to join in a regional improvement project launched by the area’s main cancer charity.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is rolling out a consultation project across Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales, asking for views on current cancer provision, support and services. The 43-year-old charity supports patients going through treatment in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

As well as funding equipment, resources and enhancing care provision for patients, the charity runs LiveLife – a community-focussed project to reach out into towns, villages, organisations, and businesses throughout the region, to help raise cancer awareness. LiveLife encourages people to recognise the signs and symptoms of cancer and seek relevant help and guidance.

- Advertisement -

The Cancer Consultation project intends to identify any gaps in cancer support and service provision for anyone impacted by the disease. A short survey has been launched which is open to anyone who would like to help shape future services.

Chief Executive Office of Lingen Davies Naomi Atkin said this was a vitally important piece of work to help enhance and improve support services to patients, and their friends and family throughout the region.

“We know patients in the Cancer Centre itself receive excellent care and attention, the people we see on a regular basis only ever have wonderful things to say about staff and the services on offer.

“But we also know the NHS cannot do everything, and as a charity we exist to support and enhance what is on offer to patients, and importantly their friends and families who are also hugely affected by this awful disease.

“We cannot eradicate cancer, but we can fund and support services to make life better for those going through it.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible about their experiences and what else could help improve their quality of life.  A series of focus groups will be held so those keen to positively inform this project can become more involved,” she added.

Follow this link to complete the survey – https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/S0E5NG/ or email Korrina Campbell at Korrina@campbellcharles.co.uk for further information about the focus groups.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP