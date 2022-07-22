Consultation to boost local cancer services launched

Cancer patients, their families, health professionals, and anyone keen to get involved, are being invited to join in a regional improvement project launched by the area’s main cancer charity.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is rolling out a consultation project across Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales, asking for views on current cancer provision, support and services. The 43-year-old charity supports patients going through treatment in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

As well as funding equipment, resources and enhancing care provision for patients, the charity runs LiveLife – a community-focussed project to reach out into towns, villages, organisations, and businesses throughout the region, to help raise cancer awareness. LiveLife encourages people to recognise the signs and symptoms of cancer and seek relevant help and guidance.

- Advertisement -

The Cancer Consultation project intends to identify any gaps in cancer support and service provision for anyone impacted by the disease. A short survey has been launched which is open to anyone who would like to help shape future services.

Chief Executive Office of Lingen Davies Naomi Atkin said this was a vitally important piece of work to help enhance and improve support services to patients, and their friends and family throughout the region.

“We know patients in the Cancer Centre itself receive excellent care and attention, the people we see on a regular basis only ever have wonderful things to say about staff and the services on offer.

“But we also know the NHS cannot do everything, and as a charity we exist to support and enhance what is on offer to patients, and importantly their friends and families who are also hugely affected by this awful disease.

“We cannot eradicate cancer, but we can fund and support services to make life better for those going through it.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible about their experiences and what else could help improve their quality of life. A series of focus groups will be held so those keen to positively inform this project can become more involved,” she added.

Follow this link to complete the survey – https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/S0E5NG/ or email Korrina Campbell at Korrina@campbellcharles.co.uk for further information about the focus groups.