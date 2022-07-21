Water main replacement work closes B5067 through Baschurch

The B5067 Shrewsbury Road through Baschurch is closed from today until the end of August as Severn Trent Water carry out work to replace a water main.

Severn Trent engineers working at a site. Photo: Severn Trent

This work is to replace 456m of existing water main with new 90mm PE water main through open cut, directional drill and associated fittings.

Whilst the road is closed, a signed diversion route will be in place. Access will be maintained to homes, businesses and the surgery at all times from the Prescott roundabout.

- Advertisement -

Affected residents and businesses have been notified and Severn Trent Water has held meetings with the community identifying various issues which are in the final stages of being resolved with support from local councillors.

The work is likely to cause significant impact in the Baschurch area and therefore works will be carried out within the school holiday period to minimise the impact as much as possible.