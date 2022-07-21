Shawbirch Medical Centre moves to new purpose-built surgery next week

Patients attending appointments at Shawbirch Medical Centre will be welcomed at the practice’s new purpose-built surgery from Monday 25 July.

Shawbirch Medical Centre’s new building

The practice is about to leave its current site at Acorn Way, Shawbirch where it has been established for the last 30 years and it is relocating to its new home, half a mile away, at Brandon Avenue, off Shawbirch Road, Admaston.

Over recent years, the surgery has had to reduce the range of additional services it could offer at the Acorn Way site to allow more GP appointments to be held. Although the Acorn Way site had been extended twice to cope with the growth in patient numbers, it was unfeasible to extend further and a new building in the locality was the only alternative.

The new medical centre provides a greater number of consulting rooms and a significantly improved patient experience.

Dr Paul Davies, the partner leading the project said: “The partners became aware that moving to a new location was the only solution to enable the practice to meet the increasing number of patients in our locality that prefer to register with our practice. The site at Acorn Way would not have coped with the growth in the number of local households particularly with three large housing developments under way or close to starting nearby.”

Greg Smith, Chair of the practice’s Patient Participation Group (PPG) commented: “The partners have regularly attended our quarterly PPG meetings and updated attendees about their plans and progress. Patients will be delighted to see the new medical centre come into operation”.

Ruth Waldendorf, the Practice Manager said: “Our telephone number, opening hours, and website address will not change. We look forward to welcoming the first patients to attend for their appointments at the new centre from Monday 25 July”.

One of the Patient waiting areas at Shawbirch Medical Centre

Construction of the new medical centre began in April last year and was completed recently. Staff have been testing systems and preparing for the move since the keys were handed over earlier this month.