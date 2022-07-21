Council leader pays tribute to long standing Bridgnorth councillor

The Leader of Shropshire Council has paid tribute to Councillor Les Winwood following his sudden death on Tuesday.

Councillor Les Winwood

Les had been Shropshire Councillor for the Bridgnorth West and Tasley division since 2009, but had served as a councillor for 39 years.

He was elected to Bridgnorth District Council in May 1983, and then to Shropshire Council when the new unitary authority was formed.

Leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton said:

“We are extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our dear colleague and friend Les Winwood, who I had the pleasure to serve alongside since 2017 when I became a councillor at Shropshire Council.

“Les was a dedicated and hard-working councillor and much loved and respected by so many people.

“He dedicated himself to providing an excellent and unstinting service to the council and the people of Bridgnorth and Tasely for many years. I know he will be greatly missed by all who knew him and all who worked with him.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”