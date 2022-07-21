13.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 21, 2022
A5 closed at Gledrid Roundabout due to overturned lorry

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

The A5 north of Oswestry is closed in both directions this morning due to an overturned lorry.

The scene of the incident on the A5 at the Gledrid Roundabout. Photo: West Mercia Police
The scene of the incident on the A5 at the Gledrid Roundabout. Photo: West Mercia Police

The road is closed between the B5070 and B5069 with a diversion through Chirk.

The lorry carrying poultry ended up on its side at the roundabout at around 2.35am this morning.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington with an operations officer.

Fire crews investigated the area using a thermal image camera and one environmental grab pack was used to protect storm drains from fuel spillage.

The poultry being transported was transferred to another vehicle.

Damage to the road surface is reported with a clear-up of fuel taking place.

