Queen’s Baton Relay to visit Telford today

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay heads to the Telford area today with a busy morning of visiting various locations.

The Queen’s Baton

The baton relay will begin by visiting Ironbridge, as well as passing under the Iron Bridge down the River Severn on a specially commissioned coracle between 8:00 – 8:30am with a special celebration at the world famous bridge.

The baton and bearers will then parade through The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s Blist Hill Victorian Town before reaching the Green outside the Forest Glen Refreshment Pavilion, for a musical interlude before leaving at 9am.

Spectators are then encouraged to line the route of the relay at Southwater and Telford Town Park for the arrival of the baton just before 9.55am.

A relay circuit of Southwater and the Town Park will be highlighted with a celebration of sports in the QEII Arena with specially invited school children taking part.

Cllr Shaun Davies, (Labour) Leader Telford & Wrekin Council said:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Baton to Telford and Wrekin and are looking forward to local residents and visitors having the opportunity to get involved with activities, cheer on the Baton bearers and be part of the whole experience. We are one of hundreds of communities across the country that will receive a visit from the Queen’s Baton Relay this summer.

“This event will showcase untold stories from specially-nominated Batonbearers who have transformed lives in their community, be it through sport, education, the arts, culture or charity. Our residents are encouraged to get involved in the celebrations and embrace this national sporting event.”

Nick Ralls, Chief Executive of The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming the Queen’s Baton Relay to Blists Hill Victorian Town on Tuesday morning as part of its epic journey across the Commonwealth – with a stop-off also planned at the Iron Bridge beforehand.

“Working alongside partners at Telford & Wrekin Council, it’s a fantastic way to showcase some of the Trust and I would encourage as many people as possible to pre-book their free tickets to this very special event.”