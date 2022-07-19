29.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Extreme heat continues as red warning remains in place for Shropshire

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A red warning of extreme heat remains in place for Shropshire today along with much of central, northern, and south-east England.

A high of 36C is forecast in the county today, a high of 35C was recorded at RAF Shawbury yesterday.

Train services operated by Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway between Shrewsbury and Birmingham are cancelled for a second day due to the extreme heat forecast.

The cancellations come as train passengers across the country are being urged to only make essential journeys, as record-breaking temperatures are predicted.

A number of schools are also partially closed for a second day.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been responding to a large number of incidents involving grass fires across the county.

Temperatures are expected to begin to return closer to normal for the time of year from the middle of the week onwards as cooler air pushes across the country from the west.

