Driver arrested for failing to stop after injuring girl in Telford

Police have arrested a driver who failed to stop after colliding with a pedestrian in a Telford supermarket car park.

The incident happened at ASDA car park in Telford town centre. Image: Google Street View

The collision took place at the Asda car park in Telford town centre and involved a young girl who suffered a broken leg in the incident.

Police say the collision happened at around 4pm on Saturday 16 July when the girl was struck by a white Kia Sportage with a black roof that failed to stop at the scene.

Following enquiries, a 62-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or may have captured it on dash cam to get in touch by visiting https://orlo.uk/7Tk6M quoting incident 483 of 16 July.