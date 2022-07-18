The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in Shropshire today

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive in Shropshire today as it continues its 25-day tour of England.

The Queen’s Baton

The Baton will arrive at Shrewsbury Sports Village at 4.38pm this afternoon transported by a Juno helicopter flown by an aircrew from Number 1 Flying Training School, from RAF Shawbury.



The batton will make a lap of the cycle track before a convoy will travel in vehicles to the Flaxmill Maltings for a photocall arranged by the organisers.

From the Flaxmill Maltings, the Baton will be transported around Shrewsbury town centre by a team of 28 specially selected Batonbearers from across the region.

It will be carried into Shrewsbury Castle at 5.28pm for an official civic welcome by Shropshire’s Kelda Wood MBE.

Kelda, who founded the Climbing Out charity which supports people who have experienced life-changing mental or physical trauma after a serious accident, said:

“Words cannot describe how proud I am to be given the honour of being a Baton Bearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Due to my injury, any hope of competing in the games as an athlete was lost a long time ago, so getting the chance to be part of them as a Baton Bearer means the world to me!

“Carrying the Baton on home turf after its epic journey across 72 nations will be a moment I will cherish forever. I’m immensely proud to be part of The Queen’s Baton Relay.”

After the Baton leaves Shrewsbury Castle at 5.43pm people will be able to watch as the Queen’s Baton Relay travels through Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop, High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Mardol Quay, Smithfield Road, Roushill, Raven Meadows and back on to Smithfield Road.

The Baton will go to Victoria Quay ahead of boarding the riverboat Sabrina at 6.10pm for a rendezvous with a rowing boat crewed by Pengwern Boat Club. The rowers will deliver the Baton to The Quarry at 6.43pm, where the Batonbearers will make a loop of The Dingle before joining the main stage of a unique festival celebrating Queen’s Baton Relay in Shrewsbury. It will depart at approximately 7.13pm.

In Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council has teamed up with Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, Shrewsbury BID, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Festivals to create a community celebration in The Quarry from 4pm to 9pm.

Details of the free ticketed event can be found here.

The batton continues its journey in Shropshire tomorrow as it visits various locations in Telford and Wrekin.

The Queen’s Baton Relay – Shrewsbury route

Road Closures

People are being advised that there will be some road closures as The Queen’s Baton Relay travels through town.

Those looking to take part in the celebrations are asked to make sure they arrive ahead of the closures and in time to park in town centre car parks.

The following roads along the route will be closed: St Michael’s Street, Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop, High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Mardol Quay, Smithfield Road, Roushill, Raven Meadows, Smithfield Road.

Shrewsbury bus station will not be accessible, or bus stops along the route, during the road closure period, and buses will be arriving and departing from the temporary bus terminals at New Park Road near Beacalls Lane, by Theatre Severn/Frankwell Island, or from Abbey Foregate Car Park, during the closure.

The Park and Ride from Meole Brace and Oxon will be extended, with the last buses leaving no later than 10pm from Bellstone by The Loopy Shrew.