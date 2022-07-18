Red Extreme heat warning in place for Shropshire

A Red Extreme heat warning is in place for Shropshire today and tomorrow along with other areas of England.

The red warning was issued by the Met Office for the first time last week as temperatures of over 40C have been forecast for the south of England.

A high of 37C is expected in Shropshire today, according to the Met Office.

Record-breaking temperatures

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said: “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”

Don’t ignore the heat warning

West Midlands Ambulance Service bosses are urging the public not to ignore the heat warning and make sure they don’t end up becoming a patient.

The Trust has already seen a rise in the number of heat related calls to both the 999 and 111 services with calls about sunburn, heat stroke, BBQ burns, dehydration, breathing difficulties and from people enjoying the outdoors who are ill prepared.

Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said:

“Almost everyone enjoys a sunny day, but the difference this time is that temperatures have the potential to reach levels never before seen in the West Midlands.

“Heat can cause some very serious health implications if we don’t treat it with respect, particularly for the very young and elderly, but it can affect people of all ages.

“Dehydration is one of the biggest risks – it happens when you lose more fluid than you take in. We all need to drink enough when it’s hot; water and fruit juices are much better than alcohol, which is a diuretic and will speed up dehydration.

“We already see lots of cases of dehydration in the elderly and the heat will make that worse. Dehydration can lead to breathing problems, confusion, headaches, fatigue, dizziness and may result in patients becoming unsteady on their feet and as a result end up falling which can result in other serious injuries. It can also lead on to heat stroke and a period of being unconscious.

“Dark yellow or strong smelling wee is a good warning sign that you are dehydrated, and you need to act immediately to rehydrate.

“Clearly lots of people want to spend time in our wonderful countryside. If you are going outdoors, please be aware that the sun is at its strongest between 11.00am and 3.00pm. You will need to be prepared with appropriate clothing and footwear, preferably a hat, sunscreen and plenty of water. More positively we have seen a rise in the number of people using What3Words which is helping us to identify where patients who have got into difficulty, are.

“It is important to remember that the temperatures given out are measured in the shade, so can be higher still in direct sunlight. If people are out in the sun with no protection, they can get into difficulty quite quickly. We do have cases where people have called us because they have got sunburnt and in extreme cases actually have really nasty burns, which are not only uncomfortable at the time but can result in long term skin damage with the resultant risk from skin cancer too.

“Our main message is to enjoy the weather, but do it safely.”

Train Services Cancelled

Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham are cancelled today and tomorrow due to the extreme heat forecast.

The cancellations come as train passengers across the country are being urged to only make essential journeys, as record-breaking temperatures are predicted.

Nick Millington, acting route director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said:

“Rail passengers should only travel if necessary on Monday and Tuesday as there may be delays and cancellations to train services due to the extreme heat we’re expecting.

“Journeys will take significantly longer and delays are likely as speed restrictions are introduced to keep passengers and railway staff safe, so make sure to allow considerably more time to complete your journey and be prepared for very hot conditions.”

Colin Lea, TfW’s Planning and Performance Director, said: “The extreme weather that we are set to see on 18 and 19 July is likely to pose a risk of serious illness or danger to life, particularly in the West Midlands and North West England where temperatures will be at their highest.

“We strongly advise customers to carefully consider whether their journey is necessary, check before travelling in case of changes to services, and allow more time for any journeys they need to make.”

Cooler air from Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to start to return closer to normal for the time of year from the middle of the week onwards as cooler air pushes across the country from the west.