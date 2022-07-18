Extinction Rebellion activists display banner on A5 bridge

A large banner declaring ‘No Future in Fossil Fuels’ appeared over the A5 this morning, greeting traffic heading towards Shrewsbury.

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury hung the banner over the A5 as part of a national campaign seeing similar banners appearing across the country including Telford.

Gill Davis, a spokesperson for the group said: “We need to do all we can to get the message across that divestment from fossil fuels and investment in renewable energy sources are urgently needed if we are to have any hope of continuing to have a liveable planet.

“The world’s top scientists warn us that we are heading towards “an unlivable world” within decades and what we do over the next two to three years is critical. It’s obvious that we’re not doing enough globally, nationally, or even locally here in Shropshire to prevent disaster. The council talks about installing LED lights and electric charging points, but these aren’t emergency responses at all.

“Shropshire Council has failed to secure the divestment of its pension fund from fossil fuel companies like BP and Shell and continues to support the North West Relief Road which shows that it has just not got this message yet.”

Tina Teearu from Shrewsbury called on Shropshire Council to cancel the North West Relief Road immediately due to its high carbon costs. The NWRR will generate 48,000 tonnes of CO2 for a 359 tonnes annual saving through its use, meaning it will take 133 years to be net zero.

Ms Teearu said: “We must change the way we do things immediately. 28% of UK carbon emissions come from the transport sector, yet Shropshire Council is still promoting carbon generating disasters like the North West Relief Road.

“Our politicians must take the lead in decarbonising the way we travel NOT building more roads which are guaranteed to increase carbon emissions. We are not prepared to standby whilst our children’s futures are destroyed.”