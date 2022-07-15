Transport for Wales announce service cancellations as record-breaking temperatures predicted

Transport for Wales has announced that its services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham will be cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to the extreme heat forecast.

Network Rail’s extreme weather action teams (EWATs) will be using track-side probes and mini weather stations installed around the network to monitor conditions

West Midlands Railway says its Shrewsbury – Birmingham services are planned to run as normal, however, services are likely to be running between Shrewsbury – Wolverhampton only.

The cancellations and service amendments come as train passengers across the country are being urged to only make essential journeys, as record-breaking temperatures are predicted.

The currently forecasted temperatures will also see the introduction of speed restrictions on railway lines across the country to ensure the safe running of trains, which means journeys will take longer.

The Met Office has issued a rare red and amber warning for extreme heat from Sunday with temperatures expected to reach the mid to high 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

Nick Millington, acting route director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said:

“Rail passengers should only travel if necessary on Monday and Tuesday as there may be delays and cancellations to train services due to the extreme heat we’re expecting.

“Journeys will take significantly longer and delays are likely as speed restrictions are introduced to keep passengers and railway staff safe, so make sure to allow considerably more time to complete your journey and be prepared for very hot conditions.”

Colin Lea, TfW’s Planning and Performance Director, said: “The extreme weather that we are set to see on 18 and 19 July is likely to pose a risk of serious illness or danger to life, particularly in the West Midlands and North West England where temperatures will be at their highest.

“We strongly advise customers to carefully consider whether their journey is necessary, check before travelling in case of changes to services, and allow more time for any journeys they need to make.”