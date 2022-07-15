Residents evacuated as firefighters tackled house fire in Telford

Residents of a Telford street were evacuated yesterday as firefighters tackled a severe house fire in Donnington.

The fire involved a semi-detached property on James Way in Donnington.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4.38pm with the fire also spreading to a nearby building.

Seven fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised to the fire from Church Stretton, Hodnet, Much Wenlock, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Police put a 50m cordon in place with local residents evacuated.

The fire was reported to have been extinguished by 8pm.

No injuries were reported.