12 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 15, 2022
- Advertisement -

Residents evacuated as firefighters tackled house fire in Telford

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Residents of a Telford street were evacuated yesterday as firefighters tackled a severe house fire in Donnington.

The fire involved a semi-detached property on James Way in Donnington.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4.38pm with the fire also spreading to a nearby building.

- Advertisement -

Seven fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised to the fire from Church Stretton, Hodnet, Much Wenlock, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Police put a 50m cordon in place with local residents evacuated.

The fire was reported to have been extinguished by 8pm.

No injuries were reported.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP