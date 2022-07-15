Family pays tribute to ‘special person’ who died in Much Wenlock collision

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Much Wenlock have paid tribute to an “incredibly special person”.

Julia Walters

Julia Walters, 75, from Salisbury, died after the incident on the A458 Bridgnorth Road around 2pm on Sunday 10 July.

She was driving her blue Honda Jazz when she collided head on with a brown Skoda Octavia.

Tragically, Julia died from her injuries at the scene.

Her family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time.

“In particular, the emergency services, the people who helped at the scene and the fantastic support from the police.

“Julia was an incredibly special person.

“She was loved so much by her late husband, children and grandchildren and everyone who knew her.

“She has left us with a lifetime of beautiful, happy memories.”