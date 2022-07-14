Whittington gas upgrade completes ahead of schedule

Wales & West Utilities has completed essential work to upgrade part of the gas network in the Whittington area of Shropshire ahead of schedule.

The work, which has been ongoing since May, finished four weeks early and was essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.

The gas emergency and pipeline service worked closely with Shropshire Council to plan the work, which involved traffic management in the area.

Wales & West Utilities Fran Kirk managed this gas pipe upgrade work and said:

“We’re happy to have finished this upgrade work and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Shropshire. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”