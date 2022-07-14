Severn Valley Railway switches to diesel-only passenger services to avoid lineside fires

The Severn Valley Railway will run only diesel-hauled passenger services for the coming week, in order to avoid the risk of lineside fires.

The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

“Our senior management team took this decision after very careful consideration,” said managing director Helen Smith. “The weather forecast for the coming week shows extremely high temperatures, and most importantly for us no rain. Our lineside vegetation has become tinder-dry because of the prolonged lack of rain, and our concern is that sparks or cinders that escape from steam locos may start fires.

“We’ve had several incidences when this has happened in recent weeks, and the time has come for us to take this action.

“Our announcement yesterday evening on social media and on our website has been received very positively, and we are grateful for the understanding that people are showing towards the dilemma we face.

“Rain is currently being forecast for next Wednesday, 20th July, and we will review the situation on Tuesday. I want to stress that this is a temporary measure, and we very much hope to be able to return to using steam engines as soon as possible.”

As a compensatory offer for those keen to get their fill of steam, the SVR is putting on short footplate rides for Freedom-of-the-Line tickets holders in the confines of Bridgnorth station, subject to availability. It has risk-assessed the use of a steam locomotive in this limited capacity and is confident that it can operate this safely.