A cordon is in place on Copthorne Road in Shrewsbury following the discovery of an unexploded ordnance.

The unexploded ordnance was discovered on a building site on Copthorne Road. Image: Google Street View

A 100m safety cordon has been put in place following the discovery of the device at a building site.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers are currently at the scene.

West Mercia Police are advising people to stay away from the area.