Casualty airlifted to hospital following collision in Telford

A person was airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A518 in Telford this morning.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

Emergency services were called to the collision at the Garrison Roundabout in Donnington at around 11.20am.

The casualty had become trapped by legs in one of the vehicles and was released by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment and small gear.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington along with West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.