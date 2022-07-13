22.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Advertisement -

Casualty airlifted to hospital following collision in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A person was airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A518 in Telford this morning.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Photo: MAA Charity
The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

Emergency services were called to the collision at the Garrison Roundabout in Donnington at around 11.20am.

The casualty had become trapped by legs in one of the vehicles and was released by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment and small gear.

- Advertisement -

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington along with West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP