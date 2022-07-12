Swimming Teachers’ Academy launches in Telford and Wrekin

A Swimming Teachers’ Academy has been launched in Telford and Wrekin to address shortages which lead to local children missing out on learning to swim.

The Institute of Swimming has partnered with Telford and Wrekin Council to launch the academy which will offer local people the chance to retrain and embark on a career as a swimming teacher for just £79 – a fraction of the usual £1000 cost.

Telford and Wrekin Council Leisure is looking to train and recruit up to 15 new swimming teachers across its four main swimming pool facilities; Abraham Darby Sports & Leisure Centre, Oakengates Leisure Centre, Newport Swimming & Fitness Centre and Wellington Civic & Leisure Centre.

The Academy hopes to help address the stark warning from the national governing body, Swim England, that half a million children in England are currently missing out on learning to swim due to staff shortages, which have been exasperated through lockdowns and Brexit.

A Swim England survey of swimming pool operators, owners and swim schools found more than four in five are still struggling to meet the demand for swimming lessons – almost 12 months after pools reopened.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab) Cabinet Member for Leisure, Public Health and Well-being, Equalities and Partnerships said:

“Telford and Wrekin Council Leisure’s ‘Swim 4 Life programme has seen a high demand for swimming lessons returning from lockdown. We currently have more than 3,000 children enrolled on our programme, and with aspirations to further increase our current junior lesson provision along with launching new development programmes, including new adult learn to swim opportunities later this year and new preschool provision in early 2023, expansion of the current workforce is a priority.”

Rebecca Cox, Managing Director, Institute of Swimming says:

“Teaching swimming is a very rewarding career, with flexible hours, that might suit someone who wants to supplement their existing income or to work around their caring or studying responsibilities. We are looking to attract new people into the sector who may not have considered teaching swimming as a career opportunity. There are no educational restrictions to entering the training, and you don’t need to be an expert swimmer either. The recruitment academy seeks to offer the opportunity to become a swimming instructor to enthusiastic, local people who can offer their time and commitment in exchange for this funded training opportunity.”

The Academy gives people the chance to become a swimming teacher for just £79 and takes them through the Swim England Level One Swimming Assistant (Teaching) Course and Level Two Teaching Swimming Qualification. The usual cost of these two courses is £1000. In addition to the training, applicants will also receive a one year membership to the Institute of Swimming and access to the online Introduction to Swimming Strokes – Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

Anyone interested should complete an online form by the closing date, 24 July 2022.