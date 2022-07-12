21.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Advertisement -

Shropshire moped hire scheme that tackles transport challenges to expand

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire charity is working with an established motorcycle hire firm to provide low-cost travel solutions for people in the county.

Mark and Lizzi Smith-Young from Wheels to Work Silverstone
Mark and Lizzi Smith-Young from Wheels to Work Silverstone

Community Resource is working with Wheels to Work Silverstone to offer an enhanced and expanded moped hire scheme in Shropshire from 11 July.

The charity has run its own affordable transport scheme since 1995, which has offered short-term moped loans to people with limited access to public transport so they can commute to work.  

- Advertisement -

Julia Baron, Chief Executive of Community Resource, said: “We are thrilled that Wheels to Work Silverstone will be offering a flexible and sustainable solution that will continue to meet the challenges that Shropshire residents face travelling to work.

“Wheels to Work Silverstone has a large fleet and extensive experience in motorcycle and moped hire and is best placed to support Shropshire clients in the long-term. Their involvement will ensure that a lack of transport isn’t a barrier to finding employment for people in Shropshire.”

Wheels to Work Silverstone is based at Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire.

The organisation provides 50cc and 125cc mopeds for hire in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Berkshire since 2019 and continues to grow into further counties.

Mark Smith-Young from Wheels to Work Silverstone said: “Through running our Wheels to Work scheme in other counties we understand the challenges of rural living and the difficulties people face just travelling to their job.

“We feel passionately about helping people get back on the road and back on track, and we’re very excited to be working with Community Resource to help keep this important service available to people in Shropshire.”

For more information on hiring a scooter visit https://wheelstowork.net.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP