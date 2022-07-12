Met Office issues extreme heat warning for Shropshire

The Met Office has issued an extreme heat warning which covers Shropshire as exceptionally high temperatures are expected on Sunday.

The Amber warning highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

Temperatures across Shropshire could be in excess of 30C on Sunday.

These high temperatures could extend into the early part of next week with 32C forecast for Monday, an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days.

The Amber warning comes at the end of a week when the UK will see widely-above average temperatures, with a Level 3 UK Health Security Agency Heat Health Alert in place for southeastern areas this week, and a Level 2 alert for much of the rest of England.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: “From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35C in the southeast, although the details still remain uncertain. Elsewhere, temperatures could be fairly widely above 32C in England and Wales, and in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius further north.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’