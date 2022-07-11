22.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 11, 2022
Woman dies following collision on A458 at Much Wenlock

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A woman has died and three others injured following a two-car collision near Much Wenlock.

Midlands Air Ambulance
The collision happened at around 2.15pm yesterday on Bridgnorth Road.

The driver of one of the cars involved suffered serious injuries and died at the scene despite receiving advanced life support. Three others were treated for injuries believed to be minor and taken to hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find two cars that had been involved in a collision and four patients in total.

“The driver of the first car had suffered serious injuries in the incident and she received advanced life support at the scene. Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, it unfortunately became clear that nothing more could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased.

“A man and two boys who were the driver of and passengers in the second car, were treated for injuries believed to be minor before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulances.”

News

News

Sport

Sport

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

