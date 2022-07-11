Wellington celebrates being ‘Shropshire’s Outstanding Community’

Wellington has celebrated being ‘Shropshire’s Outstanding Community’ with a special garden party.

Vice Lord Lieutenant Jenny Wynn, High Sheriff Selina Graham, Mayor of Wellington Cllr Dorothy Roberts at the garden party

The Shropshire’s Outstanding Community award was started last year by the Community Foundation charity and initiated by the county’s High Sheriff at the time Dean Harris.

It aims to offer all communities within Shropshire the opportunity to be recognised and to celebrate their strong, supportive spirit, demonstrating how they have developed a safe and thriving environment.

Wellington’s first prize – shared with Church Stretton in the town category – was marked with a community garden party in the grounds of the National Trust’s property Sunnycroft, with guests including the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Jenny Wynn and High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham, who said the award was no mean feat as there had been more than 40 entries in the competition.

She added that the meaning of community was ‘a group of people that care about each other and feel they belong together’.

“That is what Wellington has and is – in an outstanding way,” she told guests.

The event acted as a thank you to the many volunteers and organisations who contribute to the fabric of Wellington life.

Representatives who enjoyed the tea party included those from Telford’s Interfaith centre, Wellington’s Peace Gardeners, West Mercia Search & Rescue, Wellington Walkers are Welcome, Friends of Wellington Station, Friends of Bowring Park, Telford Street Pastors, Wellington YMCA, Wellington Civic Society, Friends of Dothill and councillors, amongst others.

Over the same weekend, residents of Wellington opened their private gardens for the town’s first “open garden trail’ in aid of Shropshire charity Community Resource.

The event featured 20 gardens and was sponsored by Love Wellington and Greenthumb.

Stacey Teece, fundraising manager for Community Resource, said: “We had an amazing weekend for the first ever Wellington Open Gardens. We’re thrilled so many people came out to visit these beautiful hidden gems across Wellington and Little Wenlock and are looking forward to next year already!

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all our gardeners who put so much time and energy into showcasing their gardens, Love Wellington and our sponsors. The money raised will be used locally, supporting people and communities facing challenges across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

These residents were also invited to the garden party, along with guests from Community Resource and The Community Foundation for Shropshire.