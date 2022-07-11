22.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 11, 2022
- Advertisement -

Telford Steam Railway open as Severn Trent works take place

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford tourist attraction is reassuring visitors its open despite road closures due to major Severn Trent Water works.

The Telford Steam Railway. Photo: Richard Owen
The Telford Steam Railway. Photo: Richard Owen

The Telford Steam Railway is reminding its passengers and supporters that their stations and car park at Horsehay will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of works.

Severn Trent is currently installing a new sewer main in the area that will result in temporary road closures and traffic lights.

- Advertisement -

Mark Paynter, commercial manager for the railway said:

“The railway will continue to open and run trains every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of September, with the first train departing at 11am.

“Please allow a little extra time for your journey, and follow any indicated diversion signs. Further details and regular updates can be found on our Facebook page and website www.telfordsteamrailway.co.uk.”

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP