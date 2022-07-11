Telford Steam Railway open as Severn Trent works take place

A Telford tourist attraction is reassuring visitors its open despite road closures due to major Severn Trent Water works.

The Telford Steam Railway. Photo: Richard Owen

The Telford Steam Railway is reminding its passengers and supporters that their stations and car park at Horsehay will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of works.

Severn Trent is currently installing a new sewer main in the area that will result in temporary road closures and traffic lights.

Mark Paynter, commercial manager for the railway said:

“The railway will continue to open and run trains every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of September, with the first train departing at 11am.

“Please allow a little extra time for your journey, and follow any indicated diversion signs. Further details and regular updates can be found on our Facebook page and website www.telfordsteamrailway.co.uk.”