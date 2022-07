Emergency services have dealt with a four-vehicle collision on the A41 at Shakeford this morning.

The collision involving three cars and a van happened at around 8:05am.

The Midlands Air Ambulance, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances from Hodnet, Newport and Wellington, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended.

Fire crews used Holmatro equipment, dry powder and hosereel jets at the scene.

The casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.