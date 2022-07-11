22.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 11, 2022
Helen Morgan to put spotlight on North Shropshire as Levelling Up spokesman

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

MP Helen Morgan has promised to force rural areas like North Shropshire to the front of the Levelling Up agenda after being named the new Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the issue.

Helen Morgan

The North Shropshire MP has spent much of her first seven months in office campaigning for infrastructure and healthcare to be improved in her constituency and the new role will help put the spotlight on Shropshire even more.

Helen Morgan MP said: “For too long rural areas like North Shropshire have been ignored when it comes to Levelling Up and it’s time for that to change.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to bang the drum for my home area and bring the issues facing us here onto the national agenda.

“I’m desperate for public transport, healthcare and internet connections to be improved so that families in places like Wem, Whitchurch and Market Drayton can benefit from the same level of infrastructure urban parts of the country already enjoy.

“I have already fully supported Oswestry’s levelling up funding bid and the fact this was rejected first time around shows how little the Conservatives care for levelling up rural areas.

“From broadband to bus connections and town centre investment, it’s time Levelling Up started applying to North Shropshire and the rest of rural UK.”

Helen has been named as the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, effective immediately.

