Cockshutt residents left without water

Residents in the Village of Cockshutt have been without water for over 24hrs following issues with the network.

Local residents in the area say the water went off yesterday morning whilst others have had very low pressure.

Severn Trent engineers are working to fix the issue, in an update the company said some of the pumps that move water around the network had stopped working.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson from Severn Trent said: “Some of the pumps that help us move water around the area have stopped working, meaning that customers in this area may experience lower pressure than normal or their supply stop completely.

“Because we know what the problem is, we’ve already got engineers in the area to reset the pumps which should bring all supplies back on.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this causes, we’ll make sure it’s resolved as quickly as possible.”