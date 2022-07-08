14.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Special Constable with Metropolitan Police charged with rape following incident in Lilleshall

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Special Constable currently serving with the Metropolitan Police has been charged with rape after an incident in Lilleshall.

Paul Hoile, 40, has been charged with anal rape, two counts of oral rape and an offence under section four of the Sexual Offences Act.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 9 July.

The charges relate to an incident on Sheriffhales Drive, Lilleshall, on Tuesday 5 July.

He was arrested in Benfleet, Essex around 10.30pm on Wednesday 6 July and transferred to Telford custody.

SC Hoile is based in the Metropolitan Police’s North West Command Unit.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been made aware and SC Hoile has been suspended from duty.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by West Mercia Police and the Metropolitan Police.

Officers are satisfied there is no risk to the public but visible patrols have been increased across Lilleshall and Newport.

