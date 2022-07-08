New Local Development Scheme outlines future Telford& Wrekin Council planning documents

Telford & Wrekin Council has published a new Local Development Scheme (LDS) in line with government changes to the planning system.

The LDS, presented at the council’s cabinet meeting on Thursday 23 June, will give residents, land owners and developers an early insight into planning policy documents which the council intends to introduce over the next three years.

Updating the LDS will provide certainty across Telford and Wrekin and show what documents the council will bring forward as it plans for the future.

The Local Development Scheme (LDS) brings together a series of documents that make up the Borough Development Plan including the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan and seven Neighbourhood Development Plans.

Documents which the council plans to introduce between 2022 and 2025 include the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site Supplementary Planning Document and neighbourhood plans for the Ercall Magna and Stirchley & Brookside parishes.

The LDS contains a broad timetable for the review of the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan including re-opening the Call for Sites this summer to refresh the council’s land supply position, helping to make best use of brownfield land and land for inward investment and job creation.

Addressing climate change and protecting the borough’s green, natural environment and important landscapes is a part of the Councils Climate Change Action Plan and will form a key part of the Local Plan review process.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council is required to have an up-to-date Local Development Scheme plan in place and we are committed to re-publishing it once the Government sets out its planning reforms.

“As a council which is on your side, it’s important that we refresh this plan to ensure we keep local control over local decision making and do what’s best for residents and land owners across the borough.”