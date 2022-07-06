Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust declares another critical incident

The trust which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital has declared another critical incident.

Health bosses at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are asking for people to ensure they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attend A&E for serious accidents and emergencies.

Patients should also continue to attend appointments as planned.

Sara Biffen, SaTH’s acting chief operating officer said: “We are working with our system partners to manage exceptional pressures.

“Essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them, so if anyone requires urgent medical help, please continue to come forward. Patients should continue to attend appointments as planned.

“We ask that the public also continues to help us where they can by ensuring that they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attend A&E for serious accidents and emergencies. If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your needs.”

The trust has previously declared critical incidents in February and March. An incident was also declared at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital in May.

A wider critical incident declared within Shropshire’s health and care system was also declared in March.