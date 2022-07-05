Dunne welcomes lottery funding for All Stretton park

Philip Dunne MP has welcomed National Lottery funding of almost £8,500 for All Stretton Jubilee Park.

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne

The funding is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players. National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

Mr Dunne welcomed the grant as part of almost £40,000 given by the National Lottery to projects in South Shropshire since March this year. Mr Dunne wants more local good causes to apply for National Lottery funding, saying it could be a lifeline as local people and communities rebuild and recover from the pandemic.

Information about how to apply for funding can be found at The National Lottery Community Fund’s website.

Mr Dunne said: “It is great to see how many community groups have benefited from £40,000 of National Lottery funding in South Shropshire since March. These projects support local people and the community, helping to bring people together once again following the pandemic, and I hope more local causes will apply.

“I am particularly pleased the renamed All Stretton Jubilee Park will receive almost £8,500 to restore and develop the community play park – a fitting project to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee!”