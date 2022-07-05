Driver airlifted following collision on A5 at Weston-under-Lizard

A man who had to be cut free from his car has been airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a lorry on the A5 at Weston-under-Lizard last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find a man trapped in his car and a lorry that had left the carriageway, coming to rest in a field.

“Ambulance staff worked alongside colleagues from the fire service to carefully cut the man free from his car, assessing and monitoring his condition throughout.

“He was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The driver of the lorry, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”