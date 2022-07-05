Deadline looming for Shropshire Outstanding Community Award entries

Time is running out to enter an awards scheme created to showcase the very best Shropshire communities.

Vice Lord Lieutenant Jenny Wynn, High Sheriff Selina Graham, Mayor of Wellington Cllr Dorothy Roberts at the garden party at Sunnycroft in Wellington held to acknowledge Wellington’s outstanding community after the town was a joint winner of the awards last year. They used their cash prize to fund the garden party

Shropshire’s Outstanding Community Awards are organised by The Community Foundation and recognise the community spirit which is thriving across the county along with all the hard work which goes in locally to make such a difference to people’s lives.

There are three categories: Small Community/Village; Large Community/Village/Town; Community Group/Organisation – but communities must get their applications in before Sunday 31 July.

- Advertisement -

Jo Cooper, The Community Foundation’s business development officer, said: “The awards are in their second year and are an ideal opportunity for thriving and vibrant communities in Shropshire to be recognised and celebrated.

“Local communities are so important as a hub for activities, services and a desire to support, help and care for people within that community – all things which are making such a difference in so many ways.

“Caring communities are playing such a vital role on a daily basis all across Shropshire, often helping people in really difficult personal or financial circumstances by showing that there is support available to them and that they are not alone.

“Whatever your community is doing it will fit the criteria of one of our categories and we would love you to apply for an Outstanding Community Award. For anyone still thinking about their application, I would remind you that entries will close on July 31st – so the deadline is looming and time is tight.

“There is also still time for businesses to support us by sponsoring the awards. Companies which have already signed up as sponsors – Housing Plus Group in Stafford; Aico based in Oswestry, Craven Dunnill and Bentley Independent Financial Advisers, both from Bridgnorth, and J&PR Ltd in Wellington – but we would love to hear from anyone else who would be interested in coming on board.

“We have three sponsorship packages available: Gold, silver and bronze, with varying levels of benefits for the sponsor and it’s an excellent way of supporting our communities in Shropshire.”

The Community Foundation manages philanthropic giving, from people and businesses who want to give something back and make a difference in their local community and has been working in the county since 2016.

To apply for an award, visit https://shropshire.foundation/partnershipsinitiatives/soc/ and for more about sponsorship, email jo.cooper@shropshire.foundation