Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Police to take action following M54 fuel protest

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police are set to take action after a number of fuel protesters compromised the safety of other road users on the M54 this morning.

The protest left Junction 4 of the M54 at just after 7am travelling slowly in convoy to Junction 1 before returning to Junction 4 at around 8.30am.

Fuel protesters are also targeting stretches of motorway in Lincolnshire, Wales, Cornwall, Essex and Devon, in a demonstration over high fuel prices.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the tactics used by some protesters today compromised the safety of other road users. Officers gathered evidence during the event and we will take action against those who committed road traffic offences.

“The ability to protest is a fundamental part of democracy, however, when protests start to endanger the public and put the safety of others at risk, appropriate and proportionate action will be taken.

“We apologise for any disruption caused this morning and thank the public for their patience and co-operation.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he will carefully consider calls for a “more substantial” fuel duty cut after the 5p per litre reduction implemented in March failed to halt price rises.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.5p on Sunday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said there did not appear to be any sign of retailers reducing forecourt prices despite weekly wholesale costs having fallen for five weeks.

