Person rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

A person was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Avenue at around 1.30am.

Two fire appliances including the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

The person was rescued from the water prior to fire service arrival and left in the care of the ambulance service.

A review is currently being carried out into river safety in Shrewsbury following the deaths of two men earlier this year.

Many additional safety measures are being considered for the town with the thorough review being conducted by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.