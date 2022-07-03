17.9 C
Emergency services attend three vehicle collision in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A serious collision involving three vehicles closed Oteley Road in Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
The collision happened near the junction of Sutton Road at around 3pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene and report that no persons were trapped in any of the vehicles. Crews made the vehicles safe using small gear.

A number of casualties were dealt with by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

It’s reported that an air ambulance was also at the scene.

The road was closed until early evening.

