Friday, July 1, 2022
Telford house fire leads to loss of family pets

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two dogs have died, despite the best efforts of firefighters, following a serious house fire in Telford yesterday.

The alarm was raised at around 5.40pm by a neighbour who had seen smoke coming from the property in Brakenfield, Brookside.

Three fire appliances from Telford and Wellington attended and firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

Despite the best efforts of the crews two dogs, a Collie and a Jack Russell passed away as a result of the fire.

Fire Investigation Officer Ross Donnelly said:

“This was a tragic incident and we are very sorry for the loss of the family’s dogs. A fire investigation started straight away and although the cause is sure to be accidental the exact ignition source is still under investigation.

“During our investigation, we found the smoke alarms were not in the best location and I would urge all residents to check their smoke alarms are fixed onto the ceiling of every level in the home.”

