Thursday, June 30, 2022
Shrewsbury man charged after assaulting police officer and dealing drugs

By Shropshire Live

A man from Shrewsbury has been charged with assaulting a police officer and dealing drugs.

Reece Taylor aged 21 was arrested in Gloucester Road following an incident on Thursday 23 June.

He was charged with common assault of an emergency worker, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A drug (cocaine) and acquiring/use/possessing criminal property.

Taylor appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on 24 June where he was charged and remanded.

He is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court Friday 22 July.

