Arrest made as police target drug crime in Wellington

Police have arrested a man as part of a crackdown on drug crime in Wellington.
Officers made the arrest after a morning of action the town with four warrants carried out at around 7am this morning.
Properties on Mill Bank, Woollam Road and Arleston Avenue were attended by officers.
Quantities of class A drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia were recovered with a vehicle also being seized.
Following enquiries, a 23-year-old man from Telford was arrested in Chester on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and money laundering.
The warrants were part of continuing work to tackle drug crime and officers urge anyone with any concerns to get in touch.