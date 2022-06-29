Shoe Zone to open new concept store in Shrewsbury

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone is opening a new store in Shrewsbury within the Darwin Shopping Centre this July.

The new store, which opens on Friday 8 July, will stock popular brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, S.Oliver and Lunar alongside the store’s signature own-brand shoes and accessories.

Samantha McMahon, former Assistant Manager at Shoe Zone in Telford has been promoted and appointed as Store Manager.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive at Shoe Zone, comments:

“We can’t wait to open our doors at the new Shrewsbury location, to offer the people of Shropshire easy access to the footwear they need, as soon as they need it.”

“We’ll open with a wide range of footwear, including trainers and sandals that are perfect for the summer months and plenty of school shoes ready for back-to-school season. The whole Shoe Zone team is looking forward to showing customers in-store!”

Shoe Zone offers public sector discount, student discount and blue light discounts, both online and in-store.