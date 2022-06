Firefighters were called to a fire which gutted the bedroom of a property in Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury and Baschurch were called to the property in Judith Butts Gardens at around 7.20pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the fire involved 100 per cent of the bedroom.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Three fire appliances and an operations officer attended.