Shropshire Council to tackle more potholes during July

Shropshire Council will be tackling more potholes and other defects on roads across the county during July.

A Multihog treating a road near Ludlow. Photo: Shropshire Council

The council’s three Multihog road planer machines will be repairing issues on 16 routes across the county.

The Multevo Multihog planes off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang. It’s quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand – tackling potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively

In July the Multihogs and their crews are set to treat the following roads:

North Shropshire

4 to 8 July – A528 Cockshutt to Harmer Hill

11 to 12 July – A51 Nantwich Road ,Woore

13 to 16 July – Wolfhead island to the Avenue

18 to 21 July – Queens Head to the Go Kart, Rednal

22 July – Trefonen Villiage Hall entrance

26 to 29 July – A495 Whittington to Ellesmere

Central Shropshire

4 to 11 July – Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury

12 to 15 July – Frankwell Island, Shrewsbury

18 to 19 July – Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury

TBC – Shifnal Roundabout

South Shropshire

1 to 2 July – B4368 Watling Street junction to Tea Rooms phase 5

4 to 8 July – Waterloo Road, Clun

11 to 15 July – B4376 Much Wenlock

18 to 20 July – A442 Sutton Maddock

21 to 28 July – B4214 Tenbury Rd

29 July to 2 August – B4378 Shipton to Brockton

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:

“The Multihog is a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads.

“It’s a really important part of our strategy to deliver meaningful repairs to roads across Shropshire, and make them safer for all road users.”

Since April 2021, more than 32,000 potholes have been repaired across the Shropshire Council area.

Methods used include the new Multihog road planer, two Roadmaster vehicles which are used to carry out jet-patching on rural roads, ‘find and fix’ repairs, and more traditional repairs by gangs.

Meanwhile, the council’s annual resurfacing and surface dressing programmes help to improve the county’s roads and prevent potholes forming in the first place.

A further eleven stretches of roads across Shropshire are set to be resurfaced in July as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.